Anger over plan to close centre for adults with learning disabilities
By Georgia Roberts and Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
Families have reacted with anger to the planned closure of a day care centre for adults with learning disabilities.
The Whitemoor facility in Belper is one of eight centres proposed for closure by Derbyshire County Council.
More than 2,000 people have so far signed a petition against closing Whitemoor.
The county council said the eight centres were under used and shutting them would free up cash to redesign the service.
Francine and Ashley Franklin are full-time carers for their 38-year-old daughter Claire, who has Down's syndrome and autism, and has attended Whitemoor in John O'Gaunt's Way for 15 years.
"She's a creature of routine and to be torn away from a place like Whitemoor, which she regards as her second home almost, would be a terrible wrench for her," said Mr Franklin.
"I don't think she would be able to cope.
"She's not got any siblings living at home with her anymore. So she is very much an isolated character at home. When she goes to Whitemoor she's totally different."
The couple said the council's claim that use of the service was dwindling was "rubbish".
"There are a lot of people like Claire. Not everybody can live independently," said Mrs Franklin.
"The aspiration is wonderful, but she can't. So we need to have something in place.
"There are lots and lots of people out there who want that service, and they've been denied. These are people with no voice. They are individuals who need to be looked after."
'Lifetime of isolation'
Helen Smith's 30-year-old son, Daniel, who has severe autism and learning disabilities, attends the same centre twice a week.
She said the council showed a "total lack of understanding" in their proposals.
"The people making the decision have no idea of the impact it will have on the service users and their families and, unfortunately, we don't feel they care either," she said.
"For some, such as Daniel, it is their parents and carers who have to make the choices and decisions for them and, unfortunately, we are the people who are not being listened to."
If the centre closed, Daniel's family said he would have to travel 27 miles from the family home in Woodville, Swadlincote, to the next nearest centre in Alfreton, which his mother said would be difficult as he "cannot cope with change".
"Because of his autism Daniel finds it difficult to make friends but at Whitemoor he is surrounded by caring staff and other service users who he may not interact with, but he watches them and listens to them and takes it all in.
"If these closures materialise, then there are no appropriate services we can access, and our son faces a lifetime of solitude and isolation."
The county council runs 12 days centres, which it said were attended by 139 people out of the 740 with learning disabilities it supported.
Councillor Natalie Hoy, said: "We are seeing as people come up into adult services that they want to move away from a building-based service and want to be out doing things that interest them.
"They want to look for job opportunities, do things that interest them with their hobbies and have a package that's tailored round their needs and their wants as an individual, rather than just a building-based service which is always what's been provided."
The other centres facing closure are:
- Ashbourne and Waltham joint service, based at Ashbourne Library
- Coal Aston in Coal Aston village hall, north east Derbyshire
- Carter Lane, Shirebrook
- Newhall, south Derbyshire
- Oxcroft, Bolsover
- Renishaw, north east Derbyshire
- Whitwell, Bolsover district
