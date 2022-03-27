Tintwistle: Firefighters tackling moorland blaze in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service said the blaze was being driven by the wind, making firefighting more challenging

Firefighters are tackling a moorland blaze in Derbyshire.

Crews were called to the fire above Tintwistle, in the High Peak area, at 19:30 GMT on Saturday, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They are expected to "remain there for some time" on Sunday, with crews from Glossop, Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Buxton in attendance.

The fire service added: "The fire is being driven by the wind making firefighting more challenging."

