Tintwistle: Firefighters tackling moorland blaze in Derbyshire
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a moorland blaze in Derbyshire.
Crews were called to the fire above Tintwistle, in the High Peak area, at 19:30 GMT on Saturday, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
They are expected to "remain there for some time" on Sunday, with crews from Glossop, Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Buxton in attendance.
The fire service added: "The fire is being driven by the wind making firefighting more challenging."
