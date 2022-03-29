Derbyshire gasworks transformed into community venue with lottery grant
A Grade II listed former gasworks will be turned into a community venue after receiving a £1.38m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Sudbury Gasworks Restoration Trust said work had started on the structure.
Built in 1874, the gasworks was designed by George Devey, an architect known for his work on English country houses and estates, but the gasholder was dismantled in the 1930s.
Organisers are planning opening celebrations for spring 2023.
The restored building will include a new hall for up to 80 people that can be used as a wedding venue, and a "drop-in heritage space" covering the history of the site and the local area.
Tim Webber, chairman of the restoration trust, thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their work.
"We are excited that the work has now started," he said.
