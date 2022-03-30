Derbyshire Police issue warning after spate of serious crashes
Drivers have been warned to take care on the roads after a series of crashes including a double fatal.
A pedestrian and a motorcyclist were killed in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, on Saturday, while several other people were seriously injured in three other crashes around the county.
Scott Riley, Derbyshire road policing sergeant, said the increase in crashes coincided with warmer weather.
The force is still appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Riley said: "This weekend we saw some of the first sunny weather of spring and unfortunately we also saw some very serious incidents on our roads.
"Whilst I can't comment on the individual circumstances of these collisions, we do know that as the temperature rises, we also see an increase in speed amongst road users.
"Similarly, the temptation of a beer garden proves too strong for some and can increase the likelihood of motorists to get behind the wheel after a few drinks."
He added that in incidents separate from the four crashes, 12 people were arrested for drink or drug driving at the weekend.
The force said it would be carrying out drink and drug tests at sites across the county into the spring and summer.
