Carl Justin Smith: Appeal after robber absconds from open prison
A prisoner who absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire may be in Nottinghamshire, police have said.
Carl Justin Smith, 50, left HMP Sudbury, where he was serving a sentence for robbery, on Tuesday.
Officers said Smith, who is described as white, of medium build, 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall with brown hair, has links to Sherwood, Arnold, and Radford.
They asked anyone who spots him not to approach him but contact police or the charity Crimestoppers immediately.
