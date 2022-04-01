Man suffers serious injuries in Allenton stabbing
A man has been left needing hospital treatment after a stabbing at a house in Derby.
Police were called to a property in Campbell Street, Allenton, at 14:25 BST on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old victim suffered serious injuries, officers said, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
There are no reports of arrests and police said they were keen to talk to drivers and homeowners who might have CCTV from the area at the time.
