Chloe Hufton: Man guilty of causing Derby student's death

Chloe Hufton was a student at the University of Derby when she died

A driver who hit and killed a student outside a university has been found guilty of causing her death.

Chloe Hufton, 26, was struck by a car being driven by Daniel Shepherd as she crossed Kedleston Road, near the University of Derby, in November 2018.

Following a three-day trial at Derby Crown Court, a jury found the 36-year-old guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Recorder Simon King adjourned the sentencing to 6 May.

Shepherd, of Larch Close, Allestree, hit Ms Hufton just after 18:20 GMT on 30 November as she crossed the road.

The university previously said she had been studying for a Masters in English and described her as "popular" and "witty".

Shepherd has been released on unconditional bail and will also be sentenced next month for possession of a knife in a public place, which he had previously admitted.

