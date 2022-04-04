Midlands Connect plan to improve transport links
- Published
A plan to improve journey times between major cities in the Midlands has been announced.
Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the strategy formed part of its Strategic Transport Plan.
The plan includes rail improvements between Birmingham, Derby and Nottingham and a direct service between Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham.
The body said all of its planned projects could help increase output by £1.9bn by 2040.
'Case for investment'
Midlands Connect, a government-funded body behind long-term transport plans for the area, said the key challenges facing the Midlands included the fact a lack of mobility was holding back economic growth and the need to slash carbon emissions.
The projects it hopes will receive government backing over the next 10-15 years include electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the region, rail journey improvement times between Birmingham, Derby and Nottingham and new direct services between Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham.
Other proposed work includes:
- M1 junction 28 changes
- Work on the A50/A500
- Rail improvements between Nottingham and Lincoln
- Changes to the A46 at Syston
- Work on the M1 around Leicester
The group said the projects, if delivered in full, would help provide up to £1.9bn more in regional economic output per year by 2040 in the Midlands, rising to £4.1bn per year by 2061, and support ambitions for 334,000 additional jobs.
Midlands Connect chair Sir John Peace said: "Our pledge to this region is simple - we will work behind the scenes to gather evidence, to make plans and bring forward their delivery.
"Most of all, we will not forget the people behind these plans, this grand vision is about giving the Midlands, its businesses and its communities the future they deserve.
"By working with our partners, playing to the region's strengths and making a clear case for investment to government, we can ensure that every single person in the region gets to where they need to be."
