Derby driver crashes new Ferrari straight after buying it

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The crash happened on the morning of April Fool's Day

A driver treated themselves to a Ferrari - and then crashed it after driving less than two miles (3.2km), police said.

The luxury sports car sustained major damage in the crash in St Alkmund's Way, Derby, shortly before 11:00 BST.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted the driver, who had purchased the Ferrari this morning, was unhurt and no other vehicles were involved.

The car was moved off the road and the driver arranged their own recovery.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Police said no-one was injured in the crash

