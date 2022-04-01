Dog off lead chases sheep into path of van
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A pregnant sheep was hit and killed when it was chased into the path of an oncoming van by a dog off its lead.
The "distressed" ewe had jumped down an embankment moments before the crash in Grindleford, Derbyshire, at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the sheep and two lambs it had been carrying died.
Officers are trying to trace the owners of the dog, which was described as slim, medium-sized, with light tan and white markings.
PC Paul Gamble, from Derbyshire Police's rural crime team, said letting dogs off their leads near livestock put both pets and farm animals at risk.
"This case is one of a growing number that we are seeing in Derbyshire," he said.
"It is not only distressing but hugely impactive on the farmers economically."
Anyone who may know the dog owners or have information about the incident has been urged to contact the police.
