Final scene of Peaky Blinders shot in Peak District
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Peaky Blinders fans took to social media to point out the final scenes were filmed in the Peak District.
The main character Tommy Shelby could be seen outside his gypsy caravan overlooking Chrome Hill, near Buxton.
The landmark, which is part of a feature called the Dragon's Back after its distinctive shape, was chosen for its "spectacular" views, the production company said.
Many people said they recognised the Derbyshire beauty spot straight away.
Paul Taylor tweeted: "Nice to see Chrome Hill in the last scenes of Peaky Blinders. A lovely Peak District walk."
Dr Rachel Marsden wrote the area had a "beautiful route worth walking", while another said the "views are unreal" from the top of the hill.
If anyone wants to know where Tommy Shelby and his Romani wagon are in the final scenes of #PeakyBlinders, it's in the #PeakDistrict #Derbyshire overlooking Parkhouse Hill and Chrome Hill, nicknamed the Dragon's Back. A beautiful route worth walking...#peaceatlast @BBCiPlayer https://t.co/ftsFIBUNYj— Dr Rachel Marsden (she/her) (@rachmarsden) April 3, 2022
Peaky Blinders, which starred Cillian Murphy, is about a notorious street gang - the Shelby family - who became well-known in 1920s and 30s Birmingham.
Set in 1933, the last scenes of the sixth and final series were shot over a day last April at the landmark, which is popular with hikers and photographers.
David Mason, head of production for Caryn Mandabach Productions, said the location was chosen for the "spectacular views", but filming was difficult.
"The greatest challenge was getting Tommy's caravan, and a mountain of film equipment, special effects equipment and all the crew and cast (and a horse) up to the top of a rugged hill with no road," he said.
"And hoping that the weather would be kind, which it was. The spectacular view was worth it."
Peaky Blinders, which first aired on BBC Two nine years ago to widespread critical acclaim, is not the only recent production to use Derbyshire as a set.
A replica steam locomotive was plunged into Darlton Quarry, at Stoney Middleton, for a scene in the latest Mission: Impossible film in August.
Franchise star Tom Cruise, 58, was even photographed at the scene having flown in by helicopter to watch the filming.
It was also reported in June that filming took place at another abandoned Derbyshire quarry, in Wirksworth, for two new Star Wars TV series.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.