Crumbs! Lorry sheds biscuit load over Derbyshire road
A road was closed after a lorry shed its load of biscuits over the carriageway.
The sweet treats were crumbled all over Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, at just before 16:00 BST, police said on Twitter.
Officers involved in the clean-up operation jokingly said they were trying to "digest" the issue.
Popular varieties - like ginger nuts and bourbons - appeared to have been crushed in the incident.
