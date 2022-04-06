Melbourne Hall handed events licence despite noise concerns
By Gavin Bevis & Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
A stately home has been granted a licence to host up to 30 events a year, despite objections from residents about noise and traffic.
The owners of Grade I listed Melbourne Hall in Derbyshire originally requested to hold up to 42 events annually.
However, the number was reduced at a meeting with South Derbyshire District Council's licensing team on Tuesday.
The licence also comes with conditions governing noise levels and how many people can attend events.
The venue, which sits in the town of Melbourne, will have its maximum capacity capped at 1,000 and the owners have agreed noise will not exceed 80 decibels.
A contact number will also have to be displayed for noise complaints.
'Balance struck'
The hearing was told the council had received 15 letters of objection from concerned residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One said noise from events would stop residents being able to enjoy using their gardens.
Another said extra traffic through the town would be "unacceptable and unsafe".
In granting the licence, the council said it had balanced the interests of residents and the owners.
The venue will be allowed to play music and sell alcohol every day of the week between 09:00 and 22:30.
The authority said it felt the concerns over noise had been addressed through the conditions and by restricting the number of events.