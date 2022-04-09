Strongman John Evans reaches 100 world records
By Chris Waring
BBC News
- Published
A strongman who became famous for balancing a Mini on his head, has reached 100 world records by putting on a huge crown for his 75th birthday.
John Evans, from Derbyshire, said he had raised more than £250,000 for charity from his head-balancing act which has taken him around the world.
For his latest effort, he stabilised the crown on his head, which weighed 85kg (187 lbs).
Mr Evans said: "I wanted to crown myself king of head balancing."
'Easy peasy'
Mr Evans made the crown from wood and plastic.
"It was more difficult than the Mini because of its shape and weight," he said.
"It felt a bit on the heavy side but as soon as I got the balance, I picked it up, walked away and could easily balance it for 10 seconds, which is what I needed to do for the world record.
"Easy peasy, no problems at all."
Mr Evans started out as a labourer on building sites, which is where he discovered his strength.
However, he said his training for his birthday event had not been plain sailing.
"The wind nearly blew me over while practising," he said.
"I could have finished flat on my back with a crown on top, which could have killed me."
He broke the record at Rutland Sports Park Indoor Tennis Centre at the end of March.
He added people had thought the crown was a tribute to the Queen in her Jubilee year.
"Someone said, 'Oh, you're doing this for the Queen's Jubilee aren't you?' And I had no idea. It was a complete stroke of luck," he said.
He said it had been "absolutely fabulous" to reach his 100th record.
"Reaching my 75th birthday was a huge thing to do, never mind doing something no-one else in the world can do."
Mr Evans, who is affiliated with Record Holders Republic, an online registry of world records, said 50 of his records have been acknowledged by Guinness.
"I don't want to slow down," he said.
"I'm keen for this to kick things off again in time for summer - I'd love to raise more money for charity."
Dean Gould, president of Record Holders Republic, said: "John doesn't stop does he?
"He's got so many different records now that are all great in different ways.
"To balance something on your head is amazing. He's got one of the strongest necks in the world."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.