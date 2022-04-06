Chesterfield teenager dies after tree crash
- Published
A 17-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into trees off a Derbyshire road.
Derbyshire Police said the girl suffered life-threatening injuries when the car left Harewood Road in Holymoorside at 22:50 BST on Saturday.
The teenager, who has been named as Lucy Knowles from Chesterfield, was taken to hospital but later died.
She became the third fatality after police described Saturday as a "terrible and tragic" night of crashes.
Miss Knowles had been a passenger in a blue Skoda Fabia when it crashed.
The force confirmed the driver, an 18-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs, has now been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Following Miss Knowles's death, a fundraiser has been set up by her aunt Karie Bell Wriggs to help pay for her funeral.
"Anyone whose lives were touched by Lucy are absolutely devastated and still reeling from what can only be described as a nightmare," she wrote.
"Lucy was only 17-years-old yet such a beautiful, funny, vibrant and kind hearted young woman with her whole life ahead of her."
Outwood Academy Newbold in Chesterfield where Miss Knowles had been a student paid tribute to her on Twitter.
"It is with immense sadness that we have learned of the passing of one of our former students Lucy Knowles," it wrote.
"Lucy's contribution to the academy was huge and she will be remembered for her positivity, warmth and her beautiful smile which lit up every room. Rest in peace Lucy."
There were two other fatal crashes in Derbyshire between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
A woman in her 70s died after a car hit a fence on the A61 Stretton Road in Clay Cross at 17:50 BST and a man died after the car he was driving hit two parked vehicles on Cromford Road, Langley Mill at 00:45 BST on Sunday.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Unfortunately a terrible and tragic night across the roads of Derbyshire."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.