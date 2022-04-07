Chesterfield Royal Hospital under severe pressure, health bosses say
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
A hospital has urged patients to avoid visiting its emergency department with non life-threatening conditions as it deals with a surge in demand.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital said on its social media channels it was under severe pressure with Covid cases rising again.
It revealed nearly all of its beds were currently occupied.
People were advised to call 111 to establish the most appropriate course of action for their condition.
The warning comes as Covid cases continue to rise nationally, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimating about 4.9m people have the virus - up from 4.3m the previous week.
Berenice Groves, deputy chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Trust, said: "We are under pressure, with significant demand on urgent and emergency care services and patients in hospital beds with Covid-19.
"Although Covid-related restrictions have been relaxed, hospitals are feeling the pressure as community case numbers rise sharply.
"Alongside increases in hospital patients who have confirmed Covid-19, our emergency department is incredibly busy with many patients facing very long waits.
"This means ambulances need to wait longer at emergency departments before their crews can hand over the care of patients.
"Adult care and community services are also facing unprecedented demand, which means patients can't be discharged in a timely manner once they are medically fit.
"The collective impact is that local hospital beds are almost full to capacity.
"We're working tirelessly with our partners across health and social care to ensure we prioritise those patients who really need us most."
In February, work began on a new £24m urgent and emergency care facility at the hospital, which is due to open in 2023.
