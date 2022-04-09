Easter weekend £718,000 plan to upgrade track at Duffield
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A £718,000 project aimed at improving a rail route in Derbyshire is set to be carried out over the Easter weekend.
Network Rail said its work on the track at Duffield station would mean smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers.
However, it also warned there would be some disruption for travellers over the Easter weekend.
Passengers were advised trains between London and Sheffield would not call at Long Eaton or Derby on 16 and 17 April.
'Never popular'
CrossCountry trains between Derby and Chesterfield will also be diverted, which could extend journey times by an hour.
Network Rail advised people to plan ahead and check their journeys.
They said engineers would be completely renewing around 1,594ft (486m) of rail, sleepers and supporting stones.
They added this would reduce the need for maintenance work in the future.
Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said: "Continuously upgrading our track and equipment means we can provide better, on-time journeys for passengers in Derbyshire and right along the Midland Mainline.
"I'd urge anybody who needs to travel by train to check their journey in advance to avoid any inconvenience."
Richard Morris, regional director for CrossCountry, said: "We know extended journey times are never popular with our customers, but carrying out this essential track upgrade work will mean that there is less need for further maintenance work later in the year."
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said rail replacement buses would run between Derby and East Midlands Parkway.
For Long Eaton passengers, EMR tickets will be valid on board CrossCountry trains.
Neil Grabham, EMR's customer services director, said: "These vital works will provide long-term benefits for customers."
