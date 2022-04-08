Museum of Making exhibition's BBC clips chart British love of DIY
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A new exhibition showcasing the British obsession with DIY, run in partnership with the BBC, is due to open.
The Do It Yourself? exhibition will run at Derby's Museum of Making until September.
It will feature archive television footage from the likes of 1960s show Bucknell's House to the 1990s flamboyance of Changing Rooms.
Visitors will also have the chance to get involved and have a go at some DIY tasks as part of the exhibition.
People will be able to see how each era had its own look, feel and approach to DIY, from the ripping out and covering up of original features in decades gone by to more modern trends for home improvements to move in a more sustainable direction.
Visitors will also be able to get involved in wiring a plug or rag rugging, as well as sharing their DIY tips and pitfalls and rating their skills on a "Bodge-ometer".
Eilish Clohessy-Dennis, who curated the exhibition, said: "Our exhibition explores so many different elements of DIY, from the stone tools our ancestors used for the earliest form of DIY, to the make-do-and-mend movement, to practical magazines that taught 1950s homeowners how to build their own fridge.
"We are also really excited that visitors will have the chance to get involved and have a go at some DIY tasks as part of the exhibition."
Robert Seatter, head of BBC History, said: "DIY programmes have been a staple of the BBC's content for decades, capturing listeners and viewers in their millions.
"In our centenary year, we are delighted to share some of this much-loved archive content with visitors to the Museum of Making's exhibition."
Entry to the exhibition is free for children but there is a charge for adults.
