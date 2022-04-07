Man charged over stabbing at house in Allenton
A man has been charged after an 18-year-old suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a house in Derby.
Police said the victim was left needing hospital treatment after being stabbed at a property in Campbell Street, Allenton, on 29 March at 14:25 BST.
A 21-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Another man, 18, from Derby, has been released on bail as inquiries continue.
