Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Ashbourne

Google
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing dark clothing before the crash

A pedestrian has died at the scene after being hit by a car in Derbyshire.

The man, in his 20s, was walking on the B5035, in Ashbourne, when he was struck by a Nissan Juke at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.

Derbyshire Police said he was found with fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, adding specialist officers were supporting his family.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing dark clothing just before the crash.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics