Police appeal to trace victim of suspected city centre group attack

Google
The force has appealed for witnesses

Police in Derby are appealing for help in tracing the victim of an assault after receiving reports of a group attack in the city centre.

A fight is believed to have broken out at about 14:25 BST outside Costa in St Peter's Street on 5 April.

Derbyshire Police said officers were told a man was seriously assaulted, but the victim has not come forward and has not yet been traced.

The force is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics