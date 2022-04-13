Major fire in Stanton by Dale being treated as arson
A large fire at a commercial premises in Derbyshire was started deliberately, investigators have concluded.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Saint Gobain Pipelines PLC, in Lows Lane, Stanton by Dale, at 18:21 BST on Tuesday.
The blaze in a disused building caused a large smoke plume and people living nearby were urged to stay indoors.
The fire service said crews left the scene shortly after 06:00 BST and Lows Lane had been reopened.
Firefighters returned a short time later to check for hot spots.
