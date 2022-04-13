Husband admits killing special needs teacher at Derby home
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A man has admitted the manslaughter of his wife, who worked as a teacher for children with special educational needs.
Kathryn Harris, known as Katy, was found critically injured at her home in Derby on 6 February.
Conrad Iyayi pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but denied her murder.
He is due to stand trial accused of the more serious charge on 3 August.
Iyayi, who is 44, appeared at Derby Crown Court via video link from HMP Nottingham.
He spoke only to confirm his name, deny the murder charge, and plead guilty to manslaughter.
To be found guilty of murder it has to be proved that someone intended to kill another person or intended to cause them grievous bodily harm.
Derbyshire Police were called to Ms Harris's home in Oak Crescent, Littleover, at about 07:15 GMT on 6 February.
They said Ms Harris, who was 52, was found critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
She worked as a teacher at St Clare's in Derby, a school for children with special educational needs.
Head teacher Laura Russell previously said: "We are all shocked and saddened by this terrible news.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Katy's friends and family at this awful time.
"Katy was a big part of the St Clare's family and made a real difference to the students she taught."
