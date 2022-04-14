Platinum Jubilee: Derbyshire groups urged to apply for funding
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
Community groups in Derbyshire have been invited to apply for funding for events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Derbyshire County Council said each of its 64 councillors have been given £1,500 to distribute for events.
This is on top of the usual £3,860 councillors are given under the Members Community Leadership Scheme, which is handed out to local groups.
Anyone requesting funding should be sent to local county councillors.
Council leader Barry Lewis said: "Last year we doubled the amount councillors could spend in their areas to help and support communities with their efforts during the pandemic and this year we've added to their amounts again with the extra Platinum Fund.
"We see this as a really positive way of supporting all our councillors to help their communities and I'm sure local groups will have lots of ideas as to how they can put extra funding towards Jubilee celebrations and events in their area."
Street parties, a concert with some of the world's "biggest entertainment stars" and a chance to see the Queen's homes up close are all part of the plan to mark her 70 years on the throne.
Events including street parties and a celebrity-studded concert are being held over the four-day bank holiday across the UK from 2 to 5 June.
