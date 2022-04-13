Ukraine: UK companies see high demand for flags amid support
By Sandish Shoker & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
UK flag companies say they are selling out of Ukraine flags due to a surge in demand following Russia's invasion.
Flagmakers, based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, said it had sold nearly 400 Ukraine flags since February as people display them outside their homes, shops and on high streets.
And multiple UK flag websites say they are "constantly selling out" of them as they are becoming harder to come by.
One worker said they were "constantly making them" now.
A Flagmakers employee said: "I've been here eight years and never sold a single one before this all started.
"We sold out within days when the war began and now we are constantly making them to order."
Their biggest buyers are councils and hotels, the company added.
The Flag Shop, also based in Chesterfield, has also experienced extremely high demand.
As well as the standard blue and yellow Ukraine flag, it said they were also manufacturing custom-made ones with messages of support.
Simon Lee, 65, a law professor at the Open University, said his home town in Buckinghamshire was filled with Ukrainian flags.
"Our little town of Olney has Ukrainian flags everywhere, including our house and by the church where John Newton wrote 'Amazing Grace' almost 250 years ago," he said.
"We are in awe of the amazing grace shown by Ukrainians."
He added he was particularly sympathetic to those who were caught up in war, as he lived in Northern Ireland during the conflict there.
Mr Lee has also signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme to house refugees.
"It is striking and humbling to see the streets, houses and shops show solidarity with those suffering from Ukraine", he added.
