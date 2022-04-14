Stanton by Dale: Hunt for youths spotted near major fire
Police say they are looking to speak to a group of young people following an arson attack at a commercial premises in Derbyshire.
The blaze, at a disused building at the Saint Gobain site in Stanton by Dale on Tuesday evening, saw a road closed and nearby residents told to stay inside.
Investigators concluded the blaze had been started deliberately.
Derbyshire Police said three to four youths were seen laughing and running from the site at about 18:30 BST.
The force's Erewash Response team said the group was reported to have headed in the direction of Seven Oaks Road.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact officers.
