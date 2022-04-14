Ilkeston teenager praised after stolen bike pulled from canal
Police in Derbyshire are praising a 14-year-old boy after he dragged a stolen motorbike out of a canal.
Officers in Ilkeston said the teenager and his friends removed the vehicle from the Nutbrook Canal and moved it "a considerable distance" to a place where a recovery truck could collect it.
The town's safer neighbourhood policing team said the boys "stood out for trying to do the right thing".
"Not all teenagers are up to no good," they added.
