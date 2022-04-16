Derbyshire Police appeal after brick thrown through car window

Police said the car was driving along Heather Avenue when the projectile was launched

A brick was hurled through the window of a car as it was moving, prompting a police appeal.

Derbyshire Police said the car was driving along Heather Avenue in Holmewood at about 19:30 BST on Thursday when a pedestrian took aim.

The assailant stepped forward before throwing the brick, a force spokesman said, with one window smashed on the grey Vauxhall Corsa.

Witnesses are being urged to contact police.

