Man taken to hospital after 'large' fight in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information to trace others involved in the fracas

A man was taken to hospital after a "large" fight in Derbyshire.

Police said they were called to King Street in Belper at about 00:10 BST on Saturday after receiving reports of a confrontation.

One man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital for checks, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and help them identify the others involved.

