Moorways: Opening date for £42m leisure complex revealed
An official opening date for a new £42m leisure complex in Derby has been confirmed.
The Moorways Sports Village, in Allenton, which boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool and water park will welcome the public from 21 May.
In the week before, selected schools, community groups and swimming clubs will be able to try out the facilities.
The opening means the last day of leisure operations at Queen's Leisure Centre will be 8 May.
The facility, owned by Derby City Council, has replaced the council-run Moorways swimming pool, which was demolished in 2017.
The new centre has two flumes, a wave rider, leisure pools, soft play areas, a gym, sauna and steam rooms, and a cafe.
The existing Moorways Stadium next door is also part of the complex.
Claire Davenport, the city council's director of leisure, culture and tourism, said: "This has been a very exciting project to bring state-of-the-art leisure facilities to the city, and we're thrilled that the wait is almost over and the people of Derby and beyond will get the chance to enjoy them.
"The high standard of facilities and flexible swimming space at Moorways will accommodate competitions, clubs, lessons and leisure swimmers."
