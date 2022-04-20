Car and motorbike in Derbyshire village crash

Derbyshire police said the crash happened close to the entrance to the Nisa and Red Lion pub car parks

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car involved in a crash with a motorbike.

The motorcyclist remains in hospital after the collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra in Greenhill Lane, Riddings in Derbyshire on Monday at about 15:30 BST.

The car driver did not leave his details but is described as slim, with dark hair and wearing a green T-shirt.

There was a small child in the car which drove off towards Leabrooks.

