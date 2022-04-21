Derbyshire ash dieback tree action could cost council more than £40m
By Amy Phipps & Christina Massey
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A disease predicted to infect thousands trees could cost a council more than £40m over the next 20 years.
Derbyshire County Council estimates it will need to fell and replace at least 31,000 trees affected by ash dieback between now and 2043.
Leader Barry Lewis called the fungal infection "a blight on the countryside" at a cabinet meeting.
Ash is second most common species of tree in Derbyshire with an estimated nine million across the county.
Councilllor Carolyn Renwick, member for infrastructure and environment, told the meeting: "We have a severe problem with ash dieback in Derbyshire."
She said at this stage it was very hard to predict how much would need to be spent to address the problem, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council estimated it would be between £22.5m and £40.5m based on between 50% and 90% of the ash population dying.
"We have been in contact with our districts, boroughs and landowners and we are developing information and guidance and an online reporting system," Ms Renwick said.
Members approved the Ash Dieback Action Plan.
