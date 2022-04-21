Heanor fires: Motorbike set alight in spree of arson attacks
- Published
A motorbike was set alight and several other small fires were started in a Derbyshire town.
The flames from the motorbike spread to the front door of a house in Heanor, causing damage to it.
Derbyshire Police said the Peugeot motorbike was set alight at about 05:00 BST on Wednesday and the other fires were discovered around the same time.
They have appealed for information to help officers catch the person or people responsible.
The motorbike had been parked on the driveway of a house in Ray Street.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to put the fires out.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.