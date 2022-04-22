Peace Doves exhibition descends on Derby Cathedral
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An exhibition featuring thousands of paper doves is descending on a city cathedral.
Peace Doves will run at Derby Cathedral from Saturday until 12 June.
The display, which includes around 8,000 paper doves suspended on ribbon from the cathedral's nave, was created by sculptor and artist Peter Walker.
The Very Rev Dr Peter Robinson, Dean of Derby, said he hoped the installation would bring "positivity and beauty" to the space.
'Unique piece'
He said the cathedral's previous major art installation - Museum of the Moon - had attracted thousands of visitors.
"We were keen to recreate the positivity and beauty that a major art installation brings... and were delighted when we secured artist Peter Walker," he said.
"Our original driver for bringing Peace Doves to Derby Cathedral was to create a unique piece which reflects the thoughts and feelings of local people from all faiths, ages and backgrounds following such a turbulent time for everyone during the pandemic."
The display will be accompanied by a soundscape from composer David Harper.
Schools and community groups have been invited to decorate the doves with messages.
Peace Doves was first staged at Lichfield Cathedral in 2018 when it was designed to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.
Mr Walker said: "I am delighted to bring Peace Doves to Derby Cathedral.
"Previous installations have been very well received and have created a sense of community and togetherness."
The cathedral said it encouraged people to book online if they wanted to visit the free event.
