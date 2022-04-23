Family of horse rider who died raise £20,000 in charity bike ride
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Friends and relatives of a horse rider who died in an accident have raised more than £20,000 through a charity bike event.
Danni Meehan, 32, from Blackbrook, near Duffield in Derbyshire, died in July after falling from her horse, Lilly.
About 60 friends and relatives took part in the Cycle Derby Sportive, in Derby, on 10 April.
The money will go towards the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
Danni's mother Debbie said the event had taken place on what would have been her daughter's 33rd birthday.
"Emotions were certainly running high... but although it was a sad day being Danni's birthday, it was overwhelmingly positive too," she said.
"The amount of money we have managed to raise for the air ambulance is quite simply humbling."
Danni's partner Chris Kent also took part in the event.
He said: "I think Danni is looking down at us all and is extremely proud.
"It was a great day. The weather was perfect. I felt quite nervous prior to the ride but it was fantastic to see this huge group of people, all wearing Danni's pink riding colours."
Tracey Jones, a community fundraiser for the air ambulance, said: "Everyone involved in the Ride High Danni cycle sportive has done a truly wonderful thing in memory of her.
"The amount they have raised for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance is phenomenal."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.