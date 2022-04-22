Heanor: Anti-social behaviour prompts dispersal order
A dispersal order has been put in place in part of Derbyshire following reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder.
The order covers Heanor, Langley Mill and the surrounding area until 17:00 BST on Saturday.
It allows police to disperse people from the designated area and take anyone under 16 home if they are involved in anti-social behaviour.
Derbyshire Police said officers would also be carrying out high-visibility patrols to try to tackle the problem.
