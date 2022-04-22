Killamarsh: Trial date for man accused of murdering mum and children

Derbyshire Police
Terri Harris (bottom left) and her children John Paul Bennett (top left) and Lacey Bennett (bottom right) were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent (top right)

A new trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a woman and three children.

Terri Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, his 11-year-old sister Lacey Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire on 19 September.

Damien Bendall, 32, also of Chandos Crescent, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape.

His trial is due to start on 9 May.

Mr Bendall was not required to enter any pleas during his pre-trial appearance at Derby Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody after being told the start of his trial had been pushed back from 4 May.

Supplied
Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and accused of raping 11-year-old Lacey

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics