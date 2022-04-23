A38 near Alfreton closed after crash and car fire
A dual carriageway near the M1 is expected to remain closed until the early evening following a serious crash and vehicle fire.
Derbyshire Police first reported the A38 collision on social media just before 04:00 BST.
The road has been closed in both directions between the junction 28 of the M1 and the B600 near Alfreton.
National Highways said it was assisting with traffic management and a diversion had been put in place for road users.
