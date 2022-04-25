Derby: Two arrests after city centre fight
Two men have been arrested following a fight in Derby city centre that left a man needing hospital treatment.
Derbyshire Police said the violence broke out in Market Place at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
Officers detained two men, aged 28 and 33, a short time afterwards in connection with the altercation.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the fight has been asked to contact the force by phone or through its website or social media channels.
