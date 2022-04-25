Bungalow roof badly damaged in Derby garden fire
Extensive damage was caused to a bungalow roof in a garden fire that was spread by wind, investigators said.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze, which was initially reported as a fire outside, in Malcolm Grove, Littleover, Derby, at 14:51 BST on Sunday.
The fire service said windy conditions meant the fire quickly spread.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent further damage to a neighbouring property.
Station manager Barclay Masterson said: "Unfortunately windy conditions caused a garden fire to quickly spread to the single-storey property, causing extensive damage to the roof.
"This is the second house fire that I have attended in less than 24 hours that has been caused by a garden fire or similar, being wiped up by the wind and the fire spreading to property.
"Fire can spread rapidly and dangerously, this is why we issue so many safety warnings and advice for people to ensure garden fires, barbeques, fire pits and braziers are positioned well away from the house, sheds, fences, and overhanging trees and shrubs and cited responsibly."
