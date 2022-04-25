A38: Three people killed and two seriously injured in crash
- Published
Two women and a man have died and two others have been seriously injured in a crash on a dual carriageway.
Derbyshire Police said emergency services were called to the crash, which involved one car, on the A38 at about 02:15 BST on Saturday.
The car, a silver Ford Focus, was travelling on the southbound carriageway - near the exit for the B600 at Somercotes - when it left the road and hit a tree, the force added.
A man and woman remain in hospital.
Police described the man's condition as critical, with the woman's condition stable.
The force said their thoughts were with the victims' families "at this most distressing of times".
Any witnesses, or anyone who noticed the car travelling on the M1 southbound beforehand, have been asked to contact officers.
The road was closed in both directions between junction 28 of the M1 and the B600 near Alfreton but has since reopened.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.