Mystery over wallet found in Matlock with one-pound note
- Published
Officers are trying to track down the owner of a wallet that may have been lost 35 years ago.
It was found at the back of a disabled toilet cistern in Old Market Hall, Matlock, Derbyshire, by council staff.
The brown wallet contained a one-pound note, stamps worth 18p and receipts from 1987, the local policing team said in a Facebook post.
Now they have appealed for the public's help in reuniting the wallet with the owner or their family.
It is believed they may have some connection to the Adkin family, who lived in Victoria Court in Matlock.
Officers told the BBC they had been contacted by a possible relative and inquiries were continuing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.