M1 Derbyshire electrical vehicle charging forecourt proposed

Plans for an electrical vehicle charging forecourt close to the M1 in Derbyshire have been submitted.
The facility at Markham Vale would be able to charge 36 cars, lorries and buses at the same time, the county council said.
It would be situated opposite the existing Enterprise Way service area.
The plans are being proposed by sustainable energy firm Gridserve which says it would be powered by renewable sources, including solar panels.
It added the design, engineering, construction and operation phases would create at least 25 full-time jobs.
The application will now be considered by Chesterfield Borough Council.
