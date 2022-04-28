Terror-accused denies 'rocket candy' explosive charge
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to having "rocket candy" explosives and information on bomb-making.
Simon Pilgrim, 41, of King Alfred Street, Derby, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on Thursday.
He denied six charges, including three counts of possessing a document likely to be useful to a terrorist on or before 5 December 2021.
The documents allegedly included an electronic copy of The Anarchist Cookbook.
Mr Pilgrim is also charged with three counts of having an explosive substance around the same time.
According to the charge, he knowingly had in his possession black powder, "rocket candy" and pyrotechnic fuses.
Mr Pilgrim was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 21 November.
A trial, scheduled to last five days, has been pencilled in from 5 December.
