Architecture accolade for former Derbyshire chocolate factory
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Five East Midlands projects, including a repurposed Derbyshire chocolate factory and a 1960s house, have been awarded regional architecture prizes.
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) praised each one for design, innovation and sustainability.
Other winners include a private home within a scheduled monument, a private villa in Duffield and a new university wing in Nottinghamshire.
The winner of the regional building of the year will be announced in May.
Regional jury chair, Roddy Langmuir, said: "The projects were reviewed carefully against the RIBA awards criteria, and the jury agreed that each winner had raised the bar for regional architecture.
"The scale ranged from a small domestic extension to a large campus university hub.
"The creative re-use of existing fabric was a common theme, as was the extensive use of timber, as the profession turns its focus to architecture that leads the way towards a low-carbon future."
The winners are:
- Ada Belfield Centre and Belper Library, Derbyshire: A combined care home and public library reusing parts of the old Thornton's factory.
- Derwent Valley Villa, Duffield, Derbyshire: A new-build private house.
- Ravine House, Chesterfield, Derbyshire: A large scale renovation of a 1967 private house.
- The Lyth Building, Southwell, Nottinghamshire: A new wing on the Brackenhurst campus of Nottingham Trent University.
- The Parchment Works, Gretton, Northamptonshire: Private house extension built within ruined scheduled monument.
These projects will now be considered for a RIBA National Award in June and the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year later in the year.
