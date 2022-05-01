Peak District climber injured after boulder 'thrown off' crag
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A climber narrowly avoided serious injury when a boulder was thrown from the top of a crag in the Peak District.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to Bamford Edge, Derbyshire, to reports of a climber with a leg injury below Great Tor on Saturday at 14:15 BST.
The team said "fortunately the climber was wearing a helmet which took a glancing blow before hitting his leg".
Derbyshire Police said officers were investigating and it appealed for any potential witnesses to come forward.
The rescue team said a group of males "ran off before they could be apprehended" after the rock was thrown.
"Without the helmet or if [the climber] had been hit more fully on the head, things could have been a whole lot different and serious," they said.
"The climber's leg injury was dealt with and he was evacuated down to an ambulance on New Road.
"This type of behaviour is totally irresponsible and could have had potentially fatal consequences.
"Do not throw rocks over the edge of crags and cliffs."