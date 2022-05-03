Moorways Sports Village: New £42m complex defaced with graffiti
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
Vandals have daubed graffiti on a city's new £42m leisure centre weeks before it is due to open.
Derby City Council said it was "extremely disappointed" by the damage to Moorways Sports Village, which is due to welcome visitors from 21 May.
The authority said the graffiti would be removed and it was working with police and security contractors to identify the vandals.
City councillors described the damage as "sad and frustrating".
The new council-owned facility boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool and water park.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "We are extremely disappointed that the Moorways Sports Village's external cladding has been vandalised with graffiti.
"The facility is a new asset which will provide numerous benefits for the entire city and it is therefore a shame that individuals have chosen to mindlessly vandalise it.
"Along with our security contractor, we are working closely with the police to assist them in identifying those responsible, by sharing the information that we have."
'Ashamed'
Allestree Councillors posted on Facebook: "Terribly sad and frustrating to see that the new Moorways building has been defaced with graffiti.
"Not sure what is wrong with people who think this is funny or acceptable.
"They should in fact be ashamed and we truly hope CCTV has sufficient evidence to enable the authorities to bring those responsible to account."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.