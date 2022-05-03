Derby man who hid from police fined for Covid lockdown breach
A man who led police on a high-speed chase before hiding in a garden shed has been fined £2,000.
Court documents seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service said Bailey Brookes hit a police car with his BMW before jumping out while it was still moving on 31 March last year.
The 22-year-old, of Beeston Drive in Littleover, and three passengers were fined £200 for breaching the Covid lockdown, but he did not pay the fine.
His fine was then increased by a court.
The documents said Brookes had been monitored by police due to "unconnected matters", with three vehicles attempting to stop him along Brackens Lane in Alvaston.
A police report said Brookes clipped one of the unmarked police cars as he drove away to a car park, and after he ran away from officers he was found hiding in a shed in a nearby garden.
After Brookes did not pay his fine, his case was dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 7 October through a single justice procedure, where he was handed an increased fine of £1,760 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £85.
