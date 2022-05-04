Fairfield: Construction of new roundabout to start
Construction work on a new roundabout in Buxton is to due to get under way on Monday.
High Peak Borough Council is installing the island at Fairfield Common to improve access to new housing developments.
The authority warned there would be disruption for road users while the work is carried out but it would provide regular updates on its website.
The project is due to be completed by mid-November.
Council leader Anthony McKeown said: "We are working with Derbyshire County Council to minimise the impact of these works.
"We are mindful of the importance of keeping people informed about this essential work and any implications it may have for journeys and, with that in mind, we're writing to local residents to make them aware that the work is set to start."
