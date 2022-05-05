Robber absconds from Sudbury open prison
Police have asked for the public to help them find a convicted robber who absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.
Michael Ahearne failed to return to HMP Sudbury on 30 April following a period of home leave in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire.
Anyone who spots the 38-year-old has been advised not to approach him but to contact Derbyshire Police immediately.
They said this could be done by phone or via their website and social media.
